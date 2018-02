The Latest on the Cut

Lena Dunham Just Had a Total Hysterectomy

After years of struggling with endometriosis.

10:21 p.m.

Calvin Klein’s Runway Was Covered With Truckloads of Popcorn

What’s more American than popcorn and Cracker Jacks?

7:50 p.m.

Watch the Calvin Klein Runway Show Livestream

Enjoy!

7:27 p.m.

Beyoncé’s New Hairdo Is Nearly As Long As Beyoncé

She now has super-size braids.

7:17 p.m.

These Penguins Are Collecting Valentines

At the California Academy of Sciences.

5:40 p.m.

Just a Reminder That Valentine’s Day and Ash Wednesday Are on the Same Day

It’s all happening!

5:30 p.m.

A Closer Look at the World of Modern Art in the ’80s

Barbara Kruger, Jeff Koons, the Guerilla Girls, and more highlighted in new exhibition and book

5:18 p.m.

Here’s What the Suspicious Letter Sent to Donald Trump Jr. Said

“You the family idiot. Eric looks smart. This is the reason why people hate you.”

4:04 p.m.

Vice Sued by Former Employee for Pay Discrimination Against Women

The media group had previously committed to pay parity by 2018.

4:00 p.m.

The Black Panther Fashion Show Was Visually Spectacular

Designers showcased their own interpretations of the film’s costumes.

3:57 p.m.

Michelle Obama’s Portrait Is for All of Us Black Girls

It’s a reminder to think big.

3:48 p.m.

The Procrastinator’s Guide to Valentine’s Day Gifts

All the best ideas in one place.

3:45 p.m.

Everlane’s Popular Tote Now Comes in 4 Pretty New Colors

In red, pink, or bright blue it’s just the antidote for the winter blues.

3:38 p.m.

Katie Couric Is Sorry She Said Dutch People Skate Everywhere

How rude.

3:34 p.m.

Ava DuVernay Is Trying to Solve Hollywood’s Diversity Problem

The director is helping to start the Evolve Entertainment Fund, which will fund internships for young people of color and others.

3:15 p.m.

Avoid the Flu, But Make It Fashion

New Yorkers are sprucing up their medical masks in time for Fashion Week.

3:01 p.m.

Kate Upton Narrowly Avoided Being Swept Out to Sea

Her Sports Illustrated swimsuit shoot was surprisingly dangerous.

2:59 p.m.

Asia’s Favorite ‘Miracle Water’ Is Getting a Makeover

The new look is inspired by the Chinese New Year.

2:52 p.m.

How to Tell If You Have the Flu or Just a Cold

A guide to figuring out the source of your sniffly, snot-nosed misery.

1:59 p.m.

I’ve Been a Mormon for 75 Years. Here’s What I Know About the Church and Assault

Women are trained to be submissive and to obey. Rob Porter’s ex-wives are breaking the mold.