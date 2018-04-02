Cardi B Just Wants to ‘Fat in Peace’

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

Truly, nobody can make up a phrase on the spot like Cardi B. At this year’s Grammys, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper described her nervousness by saying she had “butterflies in my stomach and vagina,” and on her Instagram yesterday, she shut down pregnancy rumors in an instantly iconic way.

“Is there maybe a Kylie Jenner secret that we need to know about lol Just asking,” one person wrote on a video of her dancing to an upcoming track. The comment references the speculation that Jenner was pregnant.

Cardi responded, defiantly: “No bitch I’m just getting fat. Let me fat in peace.”

Let Cardi fat in peace!