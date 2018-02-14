Cutting Skin-Deep: Inside the Studio of a Scar Artist

When tattoos just don’t cut it anymore, there’s scarification. Many cultures have practiced cutting and scarification throughout history, but some body modification professionals are turning it into an art form today.

Ryan Ouellette, one of the world’s foremost scarification artists, has worked on more than 500 scars throughout his career. He lets us into his studio in Nashua, New Hampshire, as he carves out a new geometric-pattern scar on a longtime client.