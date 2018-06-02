This Law & Order: SVU Star Is Running for Congress

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for RFK Human Right

Fans of Law & Order: SVU will be happy to know that hard-nosed ADA Casey Novak is running for Congress. Or, at least, the actress who played her is. Diane Neal, a registered Democrat and New York resident, announced on Tuesday that she is running for the 19th Congressional District seat as an independent. She will need 3,500 signatures to secure a spot on the November ballot.

Ok, so it’s ON!!! But I’m doing with nearly no staff, no donations (yet), with no party. Website will be up later today (fingers crossed) and all ready to go. But goal is bigger than parties. Goal is no negativity. Goal is HIGH ROAD all the way. — Diane Neal (@DianeNeal) February 6, 2018

And that’s why I dropped off social- to think, read, write, ponder. Reacquaint with every bit of Political Phil., History and Ethics from The Republic to Rackove. To make a plan for us worthy of American Ideals. So... pic.twitter.com/exFmokdxNl — Diane Neal (@DianeNeal) February 6, 2018

Off to finish web stuff. I’ll be back. SOON. THANK YOU for all love and support. It going to be a wild ride. I’ll be beholden to no one but US and to integrity & to the best version envisioned by imperfect, but wise, men centuries ago. Let the Grand Experiment live on!!! — Diane Neal (@DianeNeal) February 6, 2018

As for her political views, Neal told The Daily Freeman, “I’m a little Libertarian, I’m a lot liberal, mostly progressive, but I have this amazing ability to be able to take really complicated policy and break it down into edible sound bites, which is something most progressive liberals cannot do.”

And she is clearly anti-Trump. In the same interview, Neal said that she has experience dealing with the president. She met him 15 years ago on The Apprentice, where she was a judge. At an after-party, she decided to investigate his famous hair. Per The Daily Freeman:

“After talking with him for a while, he stood in front of me [with his back turned], and I slipped a chopstick right in that thing because I wanted to see what it was made out of, how it was attached.

“I started getting a nice amount of loft,” she said. “I’m sure that someone has a tape of this somewhere … and I swear to God it was like I was about to see the singularity. It was like all time and space was ending. Then he walked away and he took the chopstick with him, and for the last 15 years, I’ve wondered, where did it fall out?”

Fifteen years later, Ivanka exposed the answer to why his hair … looks that way.