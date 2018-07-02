Watch a Dior Model Paint a Party Wall Full of Selfies

Dior kicked off New York Fashion Week last night with a cocktail party, celebrating the release of its spring/summer 2018 collection in stores by collaborating with the model who wore the most famous look at the Dior show last September: a striped T-shirt with the feminist slogan “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?”

Sasha Pivovarova modeled the T-shirt on the runway (reminiscent of another popular Dior shirt with the words “We Should All Be Feminists”). For the party last night, as the face of Dior’s collection and an artist herself, Pivovarova painted illustrations on the walls of Milk Garage in Chelsea — abstract sketches of a woman’s face with doelike eyes — and sculpted four neon busts on display at the event. The cavernous venue was filled with 40 pieces of artwork by Pivovarova, but the centerpiece was the three-walled installation, titled “Life Session,” shown in the video above. It was the perfect backdrop for party pictures.

Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com

Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com

Pivovarova wore a silver sequined Dior dress and sparkly boots from the collection, gathering with fashion-industry insiders and fellow models who were also guests, including Hailey Baldwin, Olivia Culpo, and Karen Elson. Pivovarova’s outfit, complete with silver cat-eye makeup, was a bold sartorial feat only rivaled by model Maryna Linchuk’s magenta pantsuit. Others, clearly fans of Dior’s collection, wore hats (obviously) and nautical stripes. Scroll to see the best party looks below.

Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com

Photo: David X Prutting/BFA.com/David X Prutting/BFA.com