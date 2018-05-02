Human Couple Extremely Comfortable Showing Affection

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Typical human married couple Donald and Melania Trump looked extremely comfortable displaying affection for each other on Monday while leaving the White House en route to romantic Ohio. Notice how, in the picture above, the male Trump’s outstretched hand is fully extended to touch the female Trump’s back in a way that says, I often touch my wife’s back and also this is regular behavior for us?

And below, see how the couple appears to clumsily fall into each other as they walk side by side — just like any pair at ease with and used to being in each other’s general proximity.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Just two regular homo sapiens in love!