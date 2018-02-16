The Latest on the Cut

7 mins ago

Watch Double Lover, a More Twisted, More French Fifty Shades of Grey

Double your pleasure, double your psychosexual terror.

3:47 p.m.

These People Reacting to Drake Surprising Them Will Make You Cry

Watch Drake give away $996,631.90 in his “God’s Plan” video.

3:40 p.m.

All of Our Coverage of the Parkland Florida School Shooting

We’ll continue to update this post as we know more.

3:30 p.m.

Kat Von D Created a Collection Celebrating an Iconic Drag Queen

It’s divine.

3:28 p.m.

What It’s Like Being a Teacher During a School Shooting

Two Sandy Hook teachers look back on how they survived, and what came after.

3:12 p.m.

JNCO Is Going Out of Business

The dream of the ’90s is dead.

2:43 p.m.

The Best-est Party Looks of the Week

Awe-inspiring looks from every fête that mattered.

2:30 p.m.

Reddit Sniffs Out Fake Beauty Commenter on Glossier

A tale of fake accounts and copying allegations.

1:48 p.m.

Florida Students Protest After Stoneman Douglas Shooting

“We are angry and we want safety for our children.”

1:41 p.m.

Grandmother Stops Teen Who Was Allegedly Planning a School Shooting

Police say Cathi O’Connor turned in her grandson after reading troubling entries in his journal.

1:34 p.m.

Black Panther Has the Hottest Cast of Any Marvel Movie Ever

Better order an extra-large soda at the theater, you’re gonna get thirsty.

1:31 p.m.

The Best Stuff From Seoul’s Emerging Designers, That You Can Buy Online

From ‘the Vetements of Korea’ to poodle sweatshirts.

1:13 p.m.

Now We Know Why Drake Was Giving Away All That Cash

“The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label.”

1:05 p.m.

Everything We Know About Jennifer Aniston’s Divorce: She’s Fine

It’s really okay.

11:37 a.m.

All the Best Drama From the Olympics This Week

Mike Pence, the ex-Jamaican bobsled coach who’s holding a sled hostage, a figure-skating routine about death, and more.

11:32 a.m.

Listen to Charming Kids’ Music by Two Stay-at-Home Dads

Tanlines’ EP for kids is out now from … “Apparent Records.”

11:19 a.m.

33 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Missoni to Patagonia

The pre–Presidents’ Day deals are here.

10:57 a.m.

7 Women on Realizing They Were in an Abusive Relationship

“I could feel the difference when a guy friend treated me well — or just normally.”

10:33 a.m.

Community Was a Radical Act at New York Fashion Week

The best shows were the ones that felt truly inclusive.

10:31 a.m.

The Unique Horror of a Bulletproof Backpack

Sales surge after a mass shooting.