Now We Know Why Drake Was Giving Away All That Cash

Oh, you didn’t think Black Panther was the only black superhero hitting your screens this week, did you? Drake’s music video for “God’s Plan” has arrived, and it is wholesome and mother-loving, showing the rapper/Rihanna enthusiast handing cash and checks and cars and toys and Saks shopping sprees out to deserving Floridians. The video’s caption: “The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label.” At the end, Drake — who only loves his bed and his mama, he’s sorry — waxes poetic on his mom, Sandi Graham. “We’re nothing without our mothers. Gotta make sure you take care of your mom, too, no matter what you do. It’s all we got. Trust me,” he says solemnly. “That’s my world.” Drake, might we recommend a little movie called Lady Bird?