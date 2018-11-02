All the Celebrities Who Came Out to Celebrate Ellen DeGeneres’s 60th Birthday

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres seems to be having an extremely delightful 60th birthday. Just a few days ago, she received her own namesake gorilla conservation center from wife Portia de Rossi, and last night, the birthday celebrator partied with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Jennifer Aniston, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Amy Schumer, Tig Notaro, Olivia Munn, Cassandra Grey, and more.

While one person is notably missing from all the night’s photo booth pics — DeGeneres, herself — she retweeted a photo posted by Kardashian with the caption “best birthday.”

❤ happy birthday ELLEN #60 A post shared by cassandragrey (@cassandragrey) on Feb 10, 2018 at 11:15pm PST

Mom & Dad pic.twitter.com/rxslk2gKW0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 11, 2018