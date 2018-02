The Latest on the Cut

13 mins ago

Watch the Prada Runway Show Livestream

Enjoy!

1:23 p.m.

Rachel McAdams Is Reportedly Pregnant With Her First Baby

Congrats!

1:15 p.m.

Blue and Green Alien Models Invaded the Moschino Show

Jackie Kennedy, aliens, and conspiracy theories inspired the beauty look.

1:00 p.m.

A Wild Studded Clutch for the Discerning Collector

Elegant and edgy all at once.

12:58 p.m.

Yoga Pants Are the Best Pants

Jeans are always wildly uncomfortable, but yoga pants make me feel like myself.

12:23 p.m.

Oprah Responds to Trump Calling Her ‘Insecure’ and ‘Biased’

She told Ellen DeGeneres, “I was working very hard to do the opposite of what I was hate-tweeted about.”

12:18 p.m.

London Fashion Week Has a Body Diversity Problem

Where are all the curve models?

11:58 a.m.

Karen Pence Says Mike Pence Loves Pizza, Riding Horses, and Drawing Cartoons

She also shared that it’s her job to keep him humble, which we already figured.

11:45 a.m.

What’s the Best Beard Trimmer?

I dragged a dozen across my face and picked the five best.

11:11 a.m.

The Hypersexual and Controversial Art of a Gay Icon

Tom of Finland’s archives are revisited in a new book by Silvia Prada.

11:00 a.m.

Jennifer Lawrence on Harvey Weinstein: This Is What Predators Do

Weinstein’s lawyers tried to cite Lawrence and Meryl Streep as examples of women who still support him. It did not go over well.

11:00 a.m.

Chanel Beauty Wants You for Its New Instagram Account

The brand loves your selfies and flat lays.

11:00 a.m.

Inside a Stately Boutique Hotel From a Beauty Mogul

Bobbi Brown recently opened a 32-room inn in a New Jersey suburb of all places.

10:44 a.m.

My Life Not Knowing What Colors Look Like

“People thought my eyes were bleeding because I’d been wearing bright red lip liner on my eyes all day.”

10:33 a.m.

This Denim Button-down From Uniqlo Is on Sale for Only 20 Bucks

It’s 33 percent off.

10:31 a.m.

The Parks and Recreation Cast Slammed the NRA for a Leslie Knope Tweet

Nick Offerman, Adam Scott, and Mike Schur are not happy right now.

10:18 a.m.

Trump Calls the NRA ‘Great People’ in Wake of Mass Shooting

He believes they’re “great American patriots.”

10:15 a.m.

Read the Moving Poem Written by One of the Students Killed in Florida

“Life is like a roller coaster / It has some ups and downs.”

9:57 a.m.

How I Got This Baby: The Mom Who Dreaded Nighttime

“I just felt like I was completely alone with this baby who wouldn’t sleep, who cried all the time.”

9:55 a.m.

Fendi ‘Re-appropriated’ This Iconic Logo

Copycat, but make it fashion.