Emily Ratajkowski Just Got ‘Surprise’ Married in a Zara Suit

On Friday, Emily Ratajkowski made an unexpected announcement on her Instagram story: She got married at New York City Hall to actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she’s been dating for the past few weeks.

💍ny💍 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 23, 2018 at 1:32pm PST

“Soooo,” Ratajkowski’s story begins, with a picture of her at New York City Hall in a burnt yellow Zara suit, black wide-brimmed hat, black veil and … the Fat Jewish and Josh Safdie. Next, a picture of Ratajkowski holding her dog appears, with the text “I have a surprise.” And finally, bam, she reveals, “I got married today.”

As TMZ notes, the wedding comes shortly after reports surfaced that the model and actress had broken up with her longtime boyfriend Jeff Magid. On Valentine’s Day, their split was seemingly confirmed when she was photographed kissing Bear-McClard. And now … well … she’s married. Love!

This post has been updated.