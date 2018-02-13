Everlane’s Popular Tote Now Comes in 4 Pretty New Colors

Will Everlane worshippers ever tire of the brand’s affordable, minimal clothes and accessories? Based on the overwhelming success of their $50 work pants, we’ll guess no. Today the brand announced another drop: four new colors of their leather Day tote. If you want a structured, roomy work bag in a spring-appropriate shade, these will be right up your alley.

The market tote, which is wider than it is tall, now comes in red, taupe, and dusty (millennial) pink. If you want something that’s more tall than wide, try the magazine tote — it now comes in a bright cobalt blue.

Scroll down to shop them all.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.