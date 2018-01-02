These Fendi Flats Would Go Nicely with Oysters and Champagne

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Finer Things is a photo series that takes a playful approach to the elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

These festive Fendi flats are the sort of shoe that warrant a preemptive purchase for the busy summer social calendar. A slingback style crafted from smooth calfskin leather, they’re adorned with rows of faux pearls that start on top of the foot and trail upward toward the toes, creating an effect that is embellished but not gaudy. In graphic black-and-white, they can skew black-tie as easily as they can be worn with a cropped jean or an easy spring dress.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.