Fenty Beauty Releases Special Highlighter for Rihanna’s 30th Birthday

Rihanna is embracing her Dirty Thirties as only she can. Her beauty line, Fenty, released a limited-edition design for one of it’s top highlighter, Trophy Wife. The Fenty Beauty Killawatt: Dirty Thirty highlighter is stamped with XXX and comes in a box that reads “Dirty Thirty.” Rihanna was gifted one as well, but covered in crystals, naturally.

The bright gold (some would say blinding) highlighter color is very popular. Three online reviews on Sephora (in succession) called it the “holy grail of highlights”, “flawless”, and “brighter than the sun.”

Currently, the limited-edition highlighter is only available online, for $34. Grab one before they’re gone.