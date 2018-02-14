Figure Skaters Come for Fox Anchor Who Said Figure Skating Isn’t a Sport

Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

Considering the long history of figure-skating drama and the short history of people getting extremely angry on Twitter, it’s probably not a great idea to insult figure skaters on Twitter. Alas, local Fox-affiliate anchor Edward Ergos decided to just go for it on Monday, when he tweeted that figure skating is “not a sport.”

THANK YOU! I have the utmost respect for figure skaters, only a few people in the universe can do it and they deserve my praise.



But it’s not a sport. https://t.co/SGw3KwGr7n — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) February 12, 2018

Those sports have quantifiable metrics that determine a winner. Figure skating is too subjective to have such things, so it’s an art form, not a sport. Still, figure skating is really hard — Edward Egros (@EdwardEgrosFox4) February 12, 2018

Team USA members Vincent Zhou and Chris Knierim, American figure skater Gracie Gold, and Canadian figure skater Jeffrey Buttle were among those contributing to his swift and fierce ratio’ing.

Your job is to be a sports reporter. Figure skating is not a sport to you. Stick to reporting on "real sports", do your job, and we'll do ours. https://t.co/y5IHypOC8h — Vincent Zhou (@govincentzhou) February 13, 2018

You tell him Vincent!! pic.twitter.com/BWSm9tFCQ0 — Chris Knierim (@ChrisKnierim) February 13, 2018

Does that logic apply to all of the “sports” that include any degree of subjectivity. Any sport with an umpire, a ref, or an adjudicator. I have seen so many bad calls, many result-impacting in hockey, soccer, American football, boxing, etc. Ur opinion is urs, I disagree w it. — Jeffrey Buttle (@J_Butt) February 13, 2018

Seems like skating is the definition of sport. Athletes in this sport have to compete while looking hot af. Try to keep up 😘 pic.twitter.com/vqgV38sNy0 — Gracie Gold (@GraceEGold) February 13, 2018

Once again, don’t mess with figure skaters.