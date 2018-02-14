Figure Skaters Come for Fox Anchor Who Said Figure Skating Isn’t a Sport

Considering the long history of figure-skating drama and the short history of people getting extremely angry on Twitter, it’s probably not a great idea to insult figure skaters on Twitter. Alas, local Fox-affiliate anchor Edward Ergos decided to just go for it on Monday, when he tweeted that figure skating is “not a sport.”
Team USA members Vincent Zhou and Chris Knierim, American figure skater Gracie Gold, and Canadian figure skater Jeffrey Buttle were among those contributing to his swift and fierce ratio’ing.
Once again, don’t mess with figure skaters.