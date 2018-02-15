Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On Wednesday, following the deadly school shooting that killed at least 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, survivors took to Twitter to process, protest, and mourn.

As more details emerge about the tragedy, it’s the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high who are providing the most harrowing public accounts about what unfolded. Many took to Twitter to criticize Trump, proclaim their love for each other, and reveal the messages they shared with their loved ones in the midst of the shooting. Warning: these messages are upsetting, but they provide an unfiltered perspective of this horrific experience.

I don’t want your condolences you fucking price of shit, my friends and teachers were shot. Multiple of my fellow classmates are dead. Do something instead of sending prayers. Prayers won’t fix this. But Gun control will prevent it from happening again. https://t.co/UZPgcPoPUX — sarah (@chaddiedabaddie) February 14, 2018

this is a conversation someone should never have with their family. We go to school to learn, not to get shot. For some this was their last conversation with their loved ones #PrayforDouglas #GUNviolence pic.twitter.com/FNCREQ2eik — Ari (@arixali) February 15, 2018

Feels like a bad dream. Cant believe the halls we walked everyday are now covered in our peers/teachers blood. DouglasStrong — mattgibbons (@mattgibbons23) February 15, 2018

My little brother just sent me this video of the swat team evacuating his classroom at stoneman douglas. So scary but glad he's safe. @nbc6 @CBSMiami @NBCNews @wsvn @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/XNTtra221q — Melody (@Melody_Ball) February 14, 2018

texts i never thought i’d have to send. today was absolutely surreal. #stonemanshooting pic.twitter.com/toetpxLQmv — sara! (@phirecrackers) February 15, 2018

I am so thankful for Mrs Falkowski who kept me and the 18 other students safe and calm. I couldn't be more grateful to her and everyone else that helped me survive today. https://t.co/l1p7UNt8TX — Becca Schneid (@becca_schneid) February 15, 2018

Can everyone please take a second to pray for my coach today he took serval bullets covering other students at Douglas . pic.twitter.com/8AMG7t6tpH — Charlie Rothkopf (@RothkopfCharlie) February 14, 2018

you never really think these things happen until they happen to you. i am happy to be alive and safe and happy that those around me are too. #StonemanStrong — honeybee (@haykorr) February 15, 2018

this was my teacher. i was in that closet. having to feel that fear and see all those people think they’re going to die is something no person should experience. https://t.co/4ysyB6HHHO — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) February 15, 2018

I cannot stop hearing the sound of the gun as he walked down my hallway. I cannot unsee my classmates who were shot get carried out by police. I cannot unsee the bodies on the floor. Please keep in mind the horror of what we’ve gone through today. #prayfordouglas — Morgan Williams (@morganw_44) February 15, 2018

Today I woke up excited to go to school in my cute dress and celebrate Valentine’s Day with my friends. Today I came home nearly terrified and worried about the people I care about the most. Nobody should have to go through that. — lilith (@lyliahmtaylor) February 15, 2018

My classmates had no means of help here and took the video knowing it would help in a trial and in education to help make sure this will not happen again. — Connor (@CDietrich1007) February 15, 2018