Messages of Rage and Pain From the Teens Who Survived the Florida Shooting

On Wednesday, following the deadly school shooting that killed at least 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, survivors took to Twitter to process, protest, and mourn.
17 Dead in Florida School Shooting
As more details emerge about the tragedy, it’s the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High who are providing the most harrowing public accounts of what unfolded. Many took to Twitter to criticize Trump, proclaim their love for each other, and reveal the messages they shared with their loved ones in the midst of the shooting. The following messages are upsetting, but they provide an unfiltered perspective of this horrific experience.