The Students Who Died in the Florida School Shooting

The horrific Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, has claimed at least 17 lives. Among the victims of the massacre are several teenage students who had bright futures ahead of them — including a star swimmer who just signed to his college of choice, an avid soccer player, and a member of the school’s winter guard dance team. Below, a list of the students confirmed to have died during the devastating shooting.
Alyssa Alhadeff, 14
Alyssa Alhadeff was an avid soccer player at the Parkland Soccer Club. In a Facebook post, the club shared a note from her family that reads, “To Alyssa’s Friends honor Alyssa by doing something fabulous in your life. Don’t ever give up and inspire for greatness. Live for Alyssa! Be her voice and breathe for her. Alyssa loved you all forever!”
Martin Duque, 14
Martin Duque was a freshman at Stoneman Douglas when he was killed during the shooting on Wednesday. His brother Miguel confirmed his death on Instagram, and wrote on the family’s GoFundMe page, “He was a very funny kid, outgoing and sometimes really quiet. He was sweet and caring and loved by all his family. Most of all he was my baby brother.”
Nicholas Dworet, 17
Swimmer Nicholas Dworet, a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, had just recently accepted an academic scholarship at the University of Indianapolis and committed to join its swim team in the fall, before he was killed during the massacre, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Jamie Guttenberg, 14
In a Facebook post, Fred Guttenberg confirmed that his daughter Jamie had been killed during the shooting. His son, Jesse, survived the massacre. “My heart is broken,” he wrote in the post. Her cousin also wrote on Facebook that Jamie had been the most “beautiful, kind-hearted, driven, funny and sweet girl.”
Luke Hoyer, 15
Luke Hoyer’s grandparents confirmed to WYFF that he was killed during the massacre. “He was a good kid. He was never got in trouble. He was the last of my daughter’s children who still lived at home,” his grandmother Janice Stroud said.
Cara Loughran
Cara Loughran was named as a victim in probable cause documents, and her family’s neighbor Danny Vogel confirmed her death on Facebook. “RIP Cara, and fly with the angels. You will be greatly missed, and we will always love you and celebrate your beautiful life,” Vogel wrote.
Gina Montalto, 14
Gina Montalto, 14, was a member of the school band’s winter guard dance team. She had been scheduled to compete in a winter guard tournament this upcoming weekend. Her school band confirmed Gina’s death in a Facebook statement. Gina’s former teacher told the Miami Herald, “She was the sweetest soul ever. She was kind, caring always smiling and wanting to help.”
Joaquin Oliver, 17
According to CNN, Joaquin Oliver was named as a victim in probable cause documents released on Thursday. Joaquin had moved to the U.S. from Venezuela at the age of 3, and had become a U.S. citizen in January 2017. His girlfriend, Victoria González, confirmed to the Herald that he was killed.
Alaina Petty, 14
Freshman Alaina Petty’s church leader confirmed that she was killed during the massacre in an email sent out to members of the Mormon church community. Her aunt also reportedly confirmed Alaina’s death in a Facebook post, writing, “There are no hashtags for moments like this, only sadness.”
Meadow Pollack, 18
Meadow Pollack was a senior at the school and planning to attend Lynn University in Boca Raton next year, her father told the New York Times, confirming her death. She worked at her boyfriend’s family’s motorcycle repair business, and has been described as smart, caring, and beautiful. “She was just unbelievable,” Pollack told the Times. “She was a very strong-willed young girl who had everything going for her.”
Helena Ramsey, 17
Student Helena Ramsey was killed during the massacre, officials confirmed on Thursday. A member of her family wrote on Facebook, “Helena was a smart, kind hearted, and thoughtful person. She was deeply loved and loved others even more so. Though she was some what reserved, she had a relentless motivation towards her academic studies, and her soft warm demeanor brought the best out in all who knew her.”
Alex Schachter, 14
Alex Schachter was a freshman at the school and a member of its marching band. According to the New York Times, he also loved to play basketball. His father, Max, told the Times that he was a “sweetheart of a kid,” and that Alex’s mother had died when he was only 5 years old. His older brother also attends the school and survived the massacre.
Carmen Schentrup, 16
Carmen Schentrup was a 2018 National Merit Scholar semifinalist. Her cousin Matt Brandow confirmed her death on Facebook, writing that she had wanted to go to the University of Washington. “Rest In Peace Carmen, you were the smartest and most intelligible 16 year old I’ve ever met! You will be remembered forever,” he wrote.
Peter Wang, 15
Student Peter Wang was killed during the massacre, his cousin Aaron Chen confirmed to First Coast News. He was last seen holding a door open so that others could escape the shooter, his cousin told the Miami Herald. His name was released as a victim in probable cause documents.
We will update this post as additional information about the victims becomes available. In the meantime, you can donate to the official GoFundMe page for victims and their families created by the Broward Educaiton Foundation.