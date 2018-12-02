The Kardashians’ hairstylist continues to prove she has selling power. Jen Atkins founded Ouai (pronounced way) Haircare, and her products, including a rollerball fragrance set, always seem to fly off the shelves. The popular trio of scents inspired by three of Atkins’s favorite places in Paris, New York, and Los Angeles, is back in stock (and will probably sell out again).

The first takes inspiration from Rue St. Honoré, home to some of Paris’ best shopping, from designer houses to Zara. It’s also just one block over from the massive Tuileries Gardens, which plays host to Fashion Week every season. Rue St. Honoré smells appropriately of florals and “access to next season’s collection,” with notes of violet, gardenia, ylang ylang (in Eau Moheli by Diptyque), and white musk.

The second rollerball is called Mercer Street, which manages to bottle up New York City’s great diversity with none of the strange smells. It’s a musky sheer floral with notes of Italian lemon, Turkish rose, jasmine sambac (in Ellipsis by Derek Lam), iris, lily, and white musk. Ouai claims it also has notes of Met Gala invites and a house in the Hamptons; one could only be so lucky.

The last scent is called Melrose Place and clearly takes inspiration from the laid-back West Hollywood, California, neighborhood with notes of warm rose, lychee, bergamot (in Miss Dior), cedar wood, and white musk. It smells just like Ouai’s hair and body oil and apparently like a “verified Instagram account” and “valet parking.”

One fragrance fan said, “I love these so much that I purchased a second set so that I can be Ouaisted every day!” Well, then. Atkins warns they’re almost sold out so don’t ouait until it’s too late to grab these sleek travel companions.

Ouai Fragrance Set $42 at Ouai

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.