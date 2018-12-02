Blair Waldorf Would Approve of Fresh’s New Peony Serum

If Blair Waldorf were to funnel her rich, youthful glow and favorite flower into a serum, the result would be Fresh’s Peony Instant Brightening Face Serum. The natural-beauty brand claims their new concentrated serum provides six hours of hydration and is proven to brighten and even skin tone, making it that much easier to get healthy-looking glowing skin.

Fresh’s serum contains light reflectors it calls “pearls” for an immediately visible effect, while the brightening complex is supposed to gradually correct discoloration and dullness. The star ingredient in this silky serum is sometimes known as the “King of Flowers,” hailed around the world for both its beauty and medicinal benefits (white peony root is used in Chinese herbal medicine for relief of both pain and inflammation). The product also contains vitamin C glucoside and licorice root, both of which are known to soothe and brighten dark spots caused by sun exposure, stress, hormones, and acne. The six-hour hydration perk comes from hyaluronic acid — the holy grail of hydrating ingredients.

According to Fresh, 97 percent of testers said their skin was more radiant and even after using the serum, while 88 percent said it visibly reduced imperfections. For best results, the brand recommends using it as a spot treatment, or over the entire face after cleansing. The serum is the newest addition to the brand’s peony line, which already includes a cleanser, toner, and overnight face mask.

The Peony Instant Brightening Face Serum is available at Nordstrom now.

Fresh Peony Instant Brightening Face Serum $67 at Fresh

