Fresh Wants Us to Put Kombucha on Our Face

You drink kombucha, but have you ever considered putting it on your face as an essence? Now, thanks to beauty brand Fresh’s new Black Tea Kombucha Facial Treatment Essence, you can include the fermented tea as part of your beauty routine.

The essence is like a leave-in treatment for the skin, similar to the legendary (and legendarily expensive) SK-II, to be applied with your hands or a cotton pad after cleansing. Fresh alleges that it will hydrate skin and protect it from smoke and smog, which can lead to a dull complexion. The tea’s effect is supposed to be eight-fold: it fights pollution, enhances luminosity, smooths fine lines, refines pores, improves elasticity, smooths skin texture, evens skin tone, and claims to moisturize for a full 24 hours. The essence also contains hyaluronic acid for added hydration, mandarin peel extract for radiance, and Kigelia Africana fruit extract for a more uniform skin texture.

Fresh’s co-founder Lev Glazman claims that he was sort of the original kombucha hipster. “Fresh was way ahead of the kombucha trend with our Black Tea Complex, but I was so infatuated with this ingredient I wanted to highlight its immense power on its own,” he said. Unfortunately, it’s pricier than picking up a bottle of the live-bacteria-filled drink, but on the upside it isn’t sugary and won’t make you smell like vinegar.

The Black Tea Kombucha Essence is available now at Sephora.

