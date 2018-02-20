George and Amal Clooney Will Join Parkland Students’ March for Our Lives

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

George and Amal Clooney announced on Tuesday that they will join the upcoming March for Our Lives in Washington, which was organized after 17 people died during a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

In a statement, the couple said they were donating $500,000 to help pay for the “groundbreaking” March 24 event, during which students and families will take to the streets of Washington, D.C., to stand up against gun violence and demand safety in U.S. schools. Per the Wrap:

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” Clooney said in a statement. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

The March was organized after teenage survivors of the shooting began calling out lawmakers for not doing enough to prevent gun violence. Stoneman senior Emma Gonzales recently delivered an impassioned speech at a gun-control rally in Fort Lauderdale, saying, “We are going to be the kids you read about in textbooks. Not because we’re going to be another statistic about mass shooting in America, but because … we are going to be the last mass shooting.”