The Latest on the Cut

9:14 p.m.

Lindsay Lohan Tries to Punch Up One of Her Favorite Mean Girls Quotes

If anything, Sears is a funnier reference now.

8:33 p.m.

Kris Jenner Face-Planted at Chrissy Teigen’s Super Bowl Party

And left a “very valuable” makeup stain on Teigen’s couch.

6:57 p.m.

Are You There God It’s Me Michele?

Michele Bachmann didn’t “get a sense from the Lord” she should run for Al Franken’s Senate vacated seat.

6:39 p.m.

At WNYC, an Uncertain Path Out of Scandal

The radio institution tolerated harassment and bullying for years. Now, its CEO must satisfy angry staffers without sliding into an overzealous panic.

5:39 p.m.

Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen Have Split Up

Silverman said they “consciously uncoupled” over Christmas.

5:38 p.m.

Uma Thurman Blames Harvey Weinstein, CAA for Kill Bill Crash

“They lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress.”

5:30 p.m.

Warning: You’re Going to Want to Caress These Paintings

Victoria Gitman: Takitsch closes at Garth Greenan Gallery on February 17

5:27 p.m.

Margaret Atwood Understands the Power and Luxury of a Good Face Cream

But which one?

5:11 p.m.

Everything You Can Do to Prevent Keto Flu

An expert’s favorite inoculation hacks.

5:01 p.m.

The Inevitable Harry & MeghanLifetime Movie Has Found Its Harry and Meghan

You never know, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser could marry royals one day too.

4:56 p.m.

Here’s Another Moisturizer That Will Keep You Hydrated for 3 Days Straight

Thank you, Glam Glow.

4:34 p.m.

Grumpy Billionaire Embroiled in Tax Battle Over Pooping Geese

Tom Golisano is refusing to pay his $90,000 school tax until these geese get off his lawn.

3:58 p.m.

Human Couple Extremely Comfortable Showing Affection

How regular for them.

3:54 p.m.

Here’s an Interesting Theory About Why That Bachelor Contestant Was Missing

Posited by Kelly Ripa in an interview with Arie.

3:50 p.m.

16 Ways to Become a Skin-Care Expert

Based on ten years of reporting on the subject.

3:07 p.m.

Here’s What George Clooney Got Amal for Her Birthday

The couple celebrated Amal’s 40th.

2:58 p.m.

How to Wear Glittery Eye Shadow Like an Adult

Playing with Pat McGrath’s new ‘Decadence’ palette.

2:26 p.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Takes Over Plane Loudspeaker for Eagles Chant

“This is not the pilot speaking. This is Jennifer Lawrence.”

2:17 p.m.

7 Quotes From New Nassar Accusers Ahead of His Sentencing

“You manipulated me and my entire family. How dare you?”

1:24 p.m.

Comic Banned From UCB for Alleged Sexual Assault Sues for Gender Discrimination

The suit says that the directors “decided that he must be guilty because he looks like other people who have been guilty of crimes in the past.”