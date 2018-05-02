Here’s How Gisele Handled the Stress of the Super Bowl

During Sunday night’s Super Bowl, some people (who?) were focused on actually watching the football — but social-media users noticed something far more important: Gisele Bündchen coping with the stress of the game by drinking red wine.

At one point in the evening, the Super Bowl camera panned to the nightshade-avoiding wife of the strawberry-fearing New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. The supermodel was coolly sipping on wine (with her adorable daughter on her lap). Twitter couldn’t get enough of it:

Gisele Bündchen chugging a glass of wine is the only #SuperBowl moment I understand pic.twitter.com/h2CMAmj5gX — Shira Tarlo (@shiratarlo) February 5, 2018

New painting: Gisele Drinking Wine While Holding a Child — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) February 5, 2018

Gisele looks on and sips her wine while watching the #SuperBowl...that’s my kinda gal. pic.twitter.com/ADDeY6lK1W — Meaghan Craig (@MCraigGlobal) February 5, 2018

Update: we saw Gisele drinking *wine* 🍷 (I think- I like her even more now) https://t.co/S7Mj102zHl — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) February 5, 2018

i literally gasped when the camera cut to gisele and she was drinking WINE — alyssa bereznak (@alyssabereznak) February 5, 2018

I finally have something in common with Gisele Bündchen: we both drink red wine while watching football.



That means I'm basically a super model. #SBLII — Kaitlyn Schallhorn (@K_Schallhorn) February 5, 2018

Gisele drinking red wine at the #SuperBowl is extremely my brand. — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) February 5, 2018

Was that vegan, all-natural, sustainably grass fed wine that Gisele was drinking? — Beez (@ambeezy10) February 5, 2018

But, as you know from the insane celebration footage in Philadelphia, Bündchen’s husband ended up losing to the Eagles. So, later that night, the supermodel also ended up posting an image of herself consoling the sad football player. We can only hope the wine helped ease her pain.