Here’s Another Moisturizer That Will Keep You Hydrated for 3 Days Straight

Glam Glow, the cult-favorite Hollywood brand that gave us tingly mud face masks, is getting in on the Korean skin-care trend with a new water-based moisturizer. Like Clinique’s Moisture Surge, Glam Glow says this product will seal in moisture for 72 hours, even after washing your face.

Their new Waterburst Hydrated Glow Moisturizer is a bright blue gel that goes clear on the skin and purportedly contains water from the volcanic Jeju Island in South Korea. Jeju (the Hawaii of Korea) is a frequent source for beauty brands. Innisfree and a Glow Recipe–curated brand called Blossom Jeju both source its products from there.

Waterburst also uses a hyaluronic acid complex that allegedly absorbs up to 1,000 times its weight in water — drawing that moisture to your face. This is paired with an extract from blue lily (also known as blue lotus) which purportedly helps skin look plumper and more moisturized. Some reviews online even say the moisturizer smells like a creamsicle, which is good or bad depending on if you like face to smell like ice cream.

Waterburst is available now at Sephora and is already racking up nearly five-star reviews. Some are already giving it the highest honor a beauty product can receive online: Holy grail status. In any case, the new bounty of three-day-moisturizers is promising and might even mean that you only need do your skin-care routine twice a week.

Waterburst Hydrated Glow Moisturizer $49 at Sephora

