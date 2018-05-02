Photo: Glossier

Beyoncé loves Glossier. Millennials love Glossier. So, get with the times and fall in love with Glossier’s newest product — the brand’s first fragrance, called You, now has a solid companion. It’s only been a few months since founder Emily Weiss launched the spray version, but since our coconut oil has assumed a solid form for the duration of the season, now’s as good a time as any for the brand to release a solid version.

The spray perfume was supposed to deliver maximum intimacy, but this update makes the application and experience smelling it much more personal. It’s not supposed to be bold or in your face like a floral Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb or a heavy Chanel No. 5. Instead, Glossier’s You is a “skin smell enhancer.” It’s meant to be enjoyed up close and personal. Unlike most fragrances, which evolve throughout the day and typically leave you smelling only vaguely as when you put it on, this one is in for the long haul. After 38 weeks of research and development, Glossier ended up with a perfume that relies heavily on base notes, the ones that last the longest.

Glossier promises “an ambiguous scent that’s hard to describe, but easily appreciated.” But, if we were to actually describe it, it would be a little peppery, salty, earthy, warm, and clean. The three base notes are ambrette (present in J’adore by Dior), ambrox (used in Light Blue by Dolce & Gabbana), and musk ( like CK One by Calvin Klein). The top notes, which can fade the quickest, are iris root and pink pepper.

The scent is packaged in a sleek, shallow pot that has the brand’s signature “G” and is millennial pink, of course. Glossier You perfume solid is available today.