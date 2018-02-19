Go Behind the Scenes of Chloé’s New, Wanderlust-Inducing Campaign

The quintessential Chloé girl is cool. Not just wears-horse-embroidered-jumpsuit cool, but drives-a-motorcycle-through-sand-dunes cool. For the campaign for its new perfume, Nomade, Chloé showcased the latter.

The campaign is shot in Rajasthan, India, and is inspired by Egypt, the birthplace of Chloé founder Gaby Aghion. French actress Ariane Labed, the face of the campaign, dances in the streets, walks to the edge of cliffs, and motorcycles alongside stallions. The perfume aims to evoke that sense of freedom and energy, with notes of oak moss, plum, and freesia. Go behind the scenes of the campaign, directed by Fleur Fortune, in the video above.