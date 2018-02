The Latest on the Cut

5 mins ago

Bill Gates Has No Idea How Much Food Costs

Your #mcm thinks Totino’s pizza rolls are $22.

18 mins ago

NARS Is Collaborating With Erdem to Create More Moody Lipsticks

And there are florals, too.

29 mins ago

These Men’s Rights Groups Are Now Listed As Hate Groups

The Southern Poverty Law Center added “A Voice for Men” and “Return of Kings” to their annual list of hate groups.

1:52 p.m.

Moncler Made Puffer Coat Gowns, and They’re Brilliant

The brand debuted exciting new collaborations at Milan Fashion Week.

1:47 p.m.

Lisa Sugar Thinks She Knows What Millennials Want From a Beauty Line

Talking with the founder and president of POPSUGAR.

1:35 p.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Says the Media Is ‘Sexist’ for Suggesting She Wear a Coat

You know the old saying: her internal body temperature, her choice.

1:04 p.m.

The Olympics Are Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski’s Runway

Their dramatic outfits are stealing the show.

12:38 p.m.

Everlane Just Released Your New Spring Jeans

All hail the Kick Crop.

12:23 p.m.

At Gucci, Models Carried Replicas of Their Own Heads

This season, the brand wants us to think about identity.

12:15 p.m.

Shaun White Celebrates Olympic Gold With Miley Cyrus

The pair have an interesting history.

12:13 p.m.

Here’s How Rihanna Celebrated Her 30th Birthday

It was reportedly a “low-key event.”

11:52 a.m.

Radical Beauty: Inside a Naked Yoga Class, Baring is Caring

Willow Merveille, founder of Naked in Motion, lets us into one of her classes where we witness how baring it all is a radical act of self-love.

11:17 a.m.

What Cheryl Strayed Can’t Live Without

“Whenever I’m somewhere and encounter any women wearing Ahnus, they will say, ‘Oh my god, aren’t they amazing?’”

11:14 a.m.

The Hottest New Beauty Trend Is Eyeballs

Gucci’s new beauty look is eye caramba.

11:13 a.m.

School Shooting Survivor Forced to Respond to Claims That He’s a ‘Crisis Actor’

Even Donald Trump Jr. liked a tweet attacking 17-year-old David Hogg.

10:45 a.m.

Everything You Need to Know About the March for Our Lives

Survivors of the Stoneman Douglas shooting are organizing a nationwide demonstration to end gun violence on March 24. Here’s how you can help.

10:12 a.m.

This Stately Swiss Railway Watch Is 30 Percent Off

It says “I’m together” and “I might be an architect.”

10:06 a.m.

Fenty Beauty Releases Special Highlighter for Rihanna’s 30th Birthday

Buy yourself a present for Rihanna’s birthday.

9:37 a.m.

My Son Loves Guns

His innocent fascination is a growing concern.

9:32 a.m.

The Top Picks for Meghan Markle’s Wedding-Dress Designer

According to bookies.