A New No-Makeup Makeup ‘Natural’ Beauty Line Is Coming

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci Westman

Gucci (but not that Gucci) is launching a new makeup line. The legendary makeup artist Gucci Westman, beloved by Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Aniston, and photographers like Annie Liebowitz for her “no-makeup-makeup” approach to beauty, has created Westman Atelier. It will be a makeup line doubling down on the word “natural,” both in an aesthetic and ingredient sense.

WWD reports that the brand will focus on “natural” ingredients and clean, non-toxic synthetics — sort of like a Drunk Elephant approach to makeup. The line will include bronzers, highlighters, blushes, and foundation (with 11 shades).

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci Westman

The very experienced Westman has previously held longtime creative roles with Lancôme, Revlon, and once worked Fashion Week with a perforated appendix. Westman Atelier will be out April 2018, available at Barneys and their site here.

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci Westman