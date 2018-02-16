U.S. Olympian Jokes That His Broken Thumb Means He Can’t Shake Mike Pence’s Hand

Photo: Ker Robertson/Getty Images

Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy is one of the only openly gay athletes (along with his friend Adam Rippon, remember those cute Twitter pics?) competing for Team U.S.A. during the 2018 Winter Olympics. Both Rippon and Kenworthy have voiced their disapproval of having Vice-President Mike Pence — who has been called “the most vociferously and consistently anti-gay statewide elected official in the country” — leading the U.S. Olympic delegation. But on Thursday, Kenworthy revealed that he broke his thumb … which he said means he can get out of having to shake Pence’s hand (phew).

Broke my thumb yesterday in practice. It won't stop me from competing (obvi) but it does prevent me from shaking Pence's hand so... Silver linings! Will be giving my teammates (and literally everyone else) an enthusiastic "thumbs up!" of encouragement the rest of the trip. pic.twitter.com/XylPPGAq9P — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 15, 2018

“Broke my thumb yesterday in practice. It won’t stop me from competing (obvi) but it does prevent me from shaking Pence’s hand so … silver linings!” he tweeted on Thursday. But when a Twitter user called out Kenworthy’s “obsession” with Pence, the athlete reminded us all that this was his first tweet mentioning the husband of Mother.

This was literally my first tweet ever that mentioned him. You've tweeted more about me than I have about him. Soooo actually it looks like YOU'RE the one who is obsessed with ME! And while I'm flattered I'm really just not interested. K thx bye! https://t.co/lzyiNvsduP — Gus Kenworthy (@guskenworthy) February 16, 2018

Can’t wait to see what Donald Trump Jr. has to say about this.