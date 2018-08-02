So You’re Going Out After Work Tonight

Photo: Meredith Jenks. Styled by Lindsay Peoples-Wagner.

So it’s 7 a.m. on a Thursday and you’re trying to dress for three meetings and an eventual happy hour. Here’s an outfit that will carry you through your day. When paired with a demure wrap top, the floral-print midi skirt has enough ’70s sophistication to make Diane von Furstenberg jealous, while still being appropriate for the work. Gold hoops, high heels, and a luxe (yet affordable) coat add an element of glam. Come on, you know you want to snuggle up in that coat — or throw it over a barstool toward the end of a long week.

