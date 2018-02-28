A Denim-on-Denim Outfit That’s Not a Canadian Tuxedo

Photo: Meredith Jenks. Styled by Nicole Chapoteau.

Denim-on-denim can be controversial, but all you have to do is scan this season’s street style to know that it’s having a moment. Maybe it’s our newfound penchant for color-coordinating, the ’90s resurgence overall, or Rihanna (who loves a good denim outfit). For those who may balk at the idea, try this tip: Wear waist-to-toe denim, instead of head-to-toe. The dark indigo-wash ALEXACHUNG shoes shown here have an unexpected kitten heel and denim ankle ties, but they’re especially intriguing when paired with a modern straight-leg jean.

The slim-leg jean (not too skinny, not too baggy) is still dominating the season as a polished, everyday piece that’s still comfortable. This pair from RE/Done is already broken in, thanks to the brand’s one-of-a-kind approach to denim. Re/Done designers find vintage jeans through a partnership with Levi’s, cut them into modern shapes, and stitch the pieces back together. They’re a bonafide celebrity favorite and (bonus!) sustainable. If you’re new to double-denim, throw on a statement T-shirt and an oversize blazer for an easy, off-duty look. To look more adventurous (like Rihanna), add a dark denim jacket — we love the cropped, boxy style below.

Photos by Meredith Jenks. Styled by Nicole Chapoteau.

Production Credits: Photos by Meredith Jenks

Styled by Nicole Chapoteau

Hair by Takeo Suzuki at L Group Production

Makeup by Joseph Carrillo using Nars Cosmetics for Atelier Management

Model: Ines Lopez at Muse NYC

Produced by Biel Parklee

Photography Assistant: Jen Dessinger

That’s A Good Look is a discovery platform from The Cut featuring impressive women with impressive style. While each product featured is independently selected, That’s A Good Look may include paid promotion or additional compensation from our partners.