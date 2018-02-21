Radical Beauty: Inside a Naked Yoga Class, Baring Is Caring

Willow Merveille has been teaching naked yoga classes in New York City and Boston for the past two years. As the founder of Naked in Motion, a naked yoga studio, she touts an inclusive, body-positive space for a diverse clientele, where payment is even accepted on a sliding scale.

Merveille lets us into one of her classes where we witness how baring it all is a radical act of self-love, compassion, and — for some — intense personal healing.