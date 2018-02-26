Photo: Courtesy of TODAY

If you’ve been thinking of asking White House adviser Ivanka Trump how she feels about the sexual-misconduct allegations against her father/employer, President Donald Trump, well, she’d rather you not. On Monday, the First Daughter called out a Today show reporter for inquiring about that, saying it’s “pretty inappropriate” to even ask.

“Do you believe your father’s [sexual misconduct] accusers?” -@PeterAlexander



“I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it.” -@IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/23AVPgcOdE — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 26, 2018

The self-professed women’s advocate (who recently endorsed the Time’s Up movement) was asked by reporter Peter Alexander whether she believes her father’s numerous accusers, during a Monday-morning interview. Trump replied, “I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated there’s no truth to it.”

She continued, “I don’t think that’ s question you would ask many other daughters. I believe my father, I know my father, so I think I have that right as a daughter to believe my father.”

But while Trump thinks it’s rude to ask about her dad’s sexual-assault allegations, she’s totally up for chatting about his controversial idea of arming teachers with weapons. “I think that having a teacher who is armed who cares deeply about her students or his students and who is capable and qualified to bear arms is not a bad idea, but is an idea that needs to be discussed,” she told Today.