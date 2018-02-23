Photo: Pool/Getty Images

Ivanka Trump has finally landed in South Korea for the 2018 Winter Olympics, where South Korean president Moon Jae-in has already showered the guest of honor with beautiful red slippers and two stuffed animals.

“It is a great honor to be here in South Korea with the U.S. delegation,” Ivanka said as soon as she landed at the airport, The Guardian reports. “We are very excited to attend the 2018 Winter Olympic Games to cheer for Team USA.”

While Ivanka primarily took the trip to attend the Olympics Closing Ceremony, on Friday evening (Seoul time), she feasted at Moon’s residence, the Blue House. Upon entering, the guest of honor was immediately gifted a beautiful pair of red embroidered slippers to wear during dinner, which reportedly was a “delicately prepared” kosher feast including bibimbap to “symbolize harmony.”

Ivanka Trump’s dinner at the South Korean Blue House is a “delicately prepared” kosher feast that includes bibimbap to “symbolize harmony” pic.twitter.com/dMym3Qb9Ec — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) February 23, 2018

Ivanka Trump arrives for dinner at South Korea’s presidential Blue House tonight. Everyone had to take off their shoes (per custom) but the hosts had these red embroidered slippers ready for their guest of honor. pic.twitter.com/Wvu7QQXvqM — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) February 23, 2018

She also received two limited-edition plush toys: Soohorang and Bandabi Olympic mascots, which are given to medalists.

Dinner for Ivanka Trump in the South Korean Blue House tonight. The meal is kosher, and just look who were sitting in front of the guest of honor: special edition Soohorang and Bandabi Olympic mascots (the ones given to medalists) pic.twitter.com/stjQJyqI0I — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) February 23, 2018

It’s unclear which topics of discussion the dinner party settled on — Seoul reportedly wanted to use the time to advocate for the Trump administration’s current rapprochement with North Korea, while Ivanka ostensibly traveled to South Korea to watch some sports and reaffirm the U.S.’s commitment to South Korea — but everyone seemed relatively pleased at dinner, or they at least feigned it.

Well, most people.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, however, got standard issue slippers. (In Korea, slippers are provided to wear inside once you take off your shoes.) pic.twitter.com/5tykDRIrxo — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) February 23, 2018