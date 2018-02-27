J.Crew Is Launching Their Own Lingerie Line

It’s a new era for J.Crew as the brand, best known for elevated basics and workwear, is launching an intimates line. The new bras and underwear, ranging from V-neck bralettes to lacy balconette bras and thongs, will please anyone who’s a fan of the brand’s signature classic shapes. Along with the intimates collection, J.Crew is releasing six matching nail polishes by vegan and cruelty-free nail-care brand VEQUE.

In shades like Mint Ice and Mauve Blush, the colors are perfect for spring. While we don’t blame you if you want the whole collection to yourself, it also makes a cute gift for a friend. Click ahead to shop the brand new collaboration.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.