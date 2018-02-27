J.Crew Is Launching a Lingerie Line

By

It’s a new era for J.Crew as the brand, best known for elevated basics and workwear, is launching an intimates line. The new bras and underwear, ranging from V-neck bralettes to lacy balconette bras and thongs, will please anyone who’s a fan of the brand’s signature classic shapes. Along with the intimates collection, J.Crew is releasing six matching nail polishes by vegan and cruelty-free nail-care brand VEQUE.

In shades like Mint Ice and Mauve Blush, the colors are perfect for spring. While we don’t blame you if you want the whole collection to yourself, it also makes a cute gift for a friend. Click ahead to shop the brand new collaboration.

French bralette in point d’esprit
French bralette in point d’esprit
$32 at J.Crew
$32 at J.Crew
Veque™ single polish in Mauve Blush
Veque™ single polish in Mauve Blush
$18 at J.Crew
$18 at J.Crew
Point d’esprit hipster
Point d’esprit hipster
$15 at J.Crew
$15 at J.Crew
Veque™ single polish in Mint Ice
Veque™ single polish in Mint Ice
$18 at J.Crew
$18 at J.Crew
French bralette in tiny cherries
French bralette in tiny cherries
$32 at J.Crew
$32 at J.Crew
Tiny cherries bikini
$15 at J.Crew
$15 at J.Crew
Leopard print underwire bralette in microfiber
Leopard print underwire bralette in microfiber
$36 at J.Crew
$36 at J.Crew
Leopard print bikini in microfiber
$15 at J.Crew
$15 at J.Crew
Underwire balconette bra in point d’esprit
Underwire balconette bra in point d’esprit
$36 at J.Crew
$36 at J.Crew
Point d’esprit bikini
$15 at J.Crew
$15 at J.Crew
Plunge V-neck bralette in matte stretch
Plunge V-neck bralette in matte stretch
$36 at J.Crew
$36 at J.Crew

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

Tags:

J.Crew Is Launching Their Own Lingerie Line