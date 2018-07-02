Justin Trudeau Is Sorry He’s So Bad at Jokes

Photo: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/AFP/Getty Images

Last week, Canadian prime minister and Prince Eric cosplayer Justin Trudeau demonstrated just how devoted he is to feminism and gender equality by interrupting a woman who used the term “mankind,” and reminding her that “peoplekind” is more inclusive. Now, the prime minister is saying it was all just a joke.

“I made a dumb joke a few days ago that seems to have gone a little viral in the room, on the peoplekind comment,” he told CBC News on Wednesday. “It played well in the room and in context. Out of context it doesn’t play so well, and it’s a little reminder that I shouldn’t be making jokes even when I think they’re funny.”

Trudeau’s comments did indeed go viral, particularly among members of the conservative media who accused him of “virtue-signalling,” Piers Morgan even took some time from trolling himself on Twitter to write an angry screed for the Daily Mail about, well, honestly I’m not sure what, but in it, he repeatedly called Trudeau a “plonker,” (an old English term for “fool”) which is rude, but also a funny and excellent insult that we should use more in the U.S.

I think we can all agree that Trudeau should stick to what he knows best — executing charming, topless PR stunts.