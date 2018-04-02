Kardashians Kongratulate Kylie on Birth of a Baby Girl

Kylie Jenner took many by surprise when she announced earlier today that she gave birth to a baby girl last Thursday. But, as she explained to fans on Instagram, she wanted to have her baby quietly without “no big paid reveal.”
Still, her family was along for the whole ride, and they toasted her in unison on social media. Kris shared a video highlighting all nine months, and Khloé posted a photo of the sisters’ matching baby bumps. And Kylie’s father, Travis Scott, welcomed the “new rager” to town. Kongratulations, Kylie!