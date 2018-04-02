Kardashians Kongratulate Kylie on Birth of a Baby Girl

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner took many by surprise when she announced earlier today that she gave birth to a baby girl last Thursday. But, as she explained to fans on Instagram, she wanted to have her baby quietly without “no big paid reveal.”

Still, her family was along for the whole ride, and they toasted her in unison on social media. Kris shared a video highlighting all nine months, and Khloé posted a photo of the sisters’ matching baby bumps. And Kylie’s father, Travis Scott, welcomed the “new rager” to town. Kongratulations, Kylie!

God is SO good!! I am so excited and thrilled to welcome another precious baby girl to our beautiful, ever growing family. We are blessed beyond belief! https://t.co/lFrymHVFTs @KylieJenner — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) February 4, 2018

errrrmmmmm kylie jenners baby journey video made me want to cry. usually i blame crying whilst watching things on being "on a plane". iam such a wimp. can i have 10 babies please. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 4, 2018

Woooo fresh air 👼🏽💕✨ — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) February 4, 2018

2.1.18

4 ever

New rager in town. !!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) February 4, 2018

errrrmmmmm kylie jenners baby journey video made me want to cry. usually i blame crying whilst watching things on being "on a plane". iam such a wimp. can i have 10 babies please. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) February 4, 2018