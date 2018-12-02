The Most Likely Names for Kate Middleton and Prince William’s New Baby

Photo: HEATHCLIFF O’MALLEY/AFP/Getty Images

In April, Kate Middleton and Prince William are set to welcome their third child (my, how time flies!) — and bookies are already taking bets on the unborn infant’s name. But just like with their last two kids, the front-running names are not really unexpected.

Jessica Bridge of the Ladbrokes Betting Agency in the U.K. told Newshub that the royal family tends to “regurgitate the same names every few generations so it’s very hard to see a Princess Chardonnay or a Prince Wayne.” Back in January, the odds favored Alice, if it’s a girl (which people are convinced it will be, even though the gender hasn’t officially been revealed), or Albert, if it’s a boy.

But the oddsmakers have changed their tune: Mary now is favored as the top pick for a girl’s name, and Albert and Arthur are tied for the top boys’ names. Alice has fallen to the second-most-likely girl’s name, and it’s tied with Victoria, according to Metro UK.

For what it’s worth, Mary has been used several times in the British royal family – and it’s one of the middle names of Queen Elizabeth. Bridge told Metro, “Punters are convinced the Duke and Duchess are expecting another little girl, and obviously it would be a lovely touch to honor Her Majesty’s Grandmother, but it will be interesting to see if any boys’ names are backed over the coming weeks before the birth.”

And just in case you’re wondering, yes, bookies are also taking bets about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s upcoming wedding. Right now you can apparently gamble on whether Elton John will sing, whether the Obamas will attend, whether the royal ginger will shave his head, and who will design Markle’s wedding dress.

This post has been updated.