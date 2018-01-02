Supermodel Accuses Guess Co-founder of Harassing Women

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff/2017 Getty Images

In two social-media posts, model Kate Upton accused Guess co-founder and chief creative Paul Marciano of “using his power” to sexually and emotionally harass women. Upton, who has modeled for the brand since 2011, did not cite a particular incident in her posts, but finished each post with #metoo.

It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo — Kate Upton (@KateUpton) January 31, 2018

Two women have responded to Upton’s tweet supporting her claims.

I worked with him for a few years and was too afraid to say anything, but this is true. So very true. — Sade Sellers (@IAMSadeSellers) February 1, 2018

Thank you for speaking up on this. I personally know someone who was affected this way while I was working there. I'm sorry this happened to you as well. — Cari (@SaviChick) February 1, 2018

She posted the allegations the same night the brand celebrated their new campaign with Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles. Neither the brand nor Marciano have responded to the allegations as of Thursday morning.

Update, Thursday 9:30 a.m.:

Implying that she has more to say than a few posts, Upton told TMZ that she is, “excited to tell my whole story.” Pressed for details by a TMZ reporter at Los Angeles International Airport, Upton said, “I can’t wait to tell my whole story but a walk to the car isn’t going to cover it.” Stay tuned.