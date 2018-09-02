Katie Holmes Stars in a New Fashion Look Book

Zac Posen asked Katie Holmes to model his fall 2018 collection in a glamorous new look book, released last night in lieu of a New York Fashion Week show. Posen teased the portfolio on his Instagram, sharing photos of himself wearing an on-trend pageboy cap with Holmes behind the scenes. According to this video, she had a really great time!

The actress wears Old Hollywood–inspired ball gowns, slicked-back hair, and rocks a dramatic cat-eye in a series of images shot by photographer Daniel King. One of the more showstopping pieces is a magenta mermaid dress paired with a strapless capelet — a look that will make anyone who still loves fashion’s ongoing ’80s revival proud. This shoot is similar to a series of videos shot on Posen’s iPhone for his spring 2018 campaign last season, starring Kate Upton and Barbara Fialho, but this time Holmes is the lone star.

Posen is one of many designers eschewing runway shows for look books. Kanye West famously enlisted his wife and an army of Kim Klones to show off Yeezy Season 6. Rodarte, showing off a Rolodex of famous friends, cast Tessa Thompson, Rowan Blanchard, and a very pregnant Kirsten Dunst in a whimsical portfolio shot by Autumn de Wilde. Click through to see Holmes in her decked-out glory.