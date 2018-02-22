It’s Settled: Sex and The City Actor Jason Lewis Is On Team Sarah Jessica Parker

Photo: Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

That’s it! The Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall feud can be put to bed now that we know the allegiance of Sex and the City actor Jason Lewis. Lewis played Smith Jerrod, one of Samantha’s love interests on SATC, and in a new interview he politely put his support behind Parker in the somewhat ongoing drama. When asked by a KTLA anchor who’s team he was on, Lewis said, “If you can’t say something nice don’t say anything at all,” before adding, “Listen, I have to say that Sarah was always just so lovely and such a consummate professional and I think that people should remember their graciousness and the things that have been given to them.”

Okay, sure. Parker was lovely, but this is a fight, Lewis, so do you have Parker’s side or not? “I might just have to say yeah,” said Lewis, cagily signifying he might have “Team Jessica” tattooed on a rib. “What a gracious lady. She was always so good to me.” So, the anchor asked, does that mean other people weren’t so kind to him while he worked on Sex? Lewis responded only with a laugh and said, “Sarah was amazing.”

The kerfuffle between Cattrall and Parker started over a disagreement about the future of a Sex and the City 3 movie, which was reported (by a British tabloid) to have been “torpedoed” by the “outrageous demands” of Cattrall. The actress told Piers Morgan she made no demands about the film, except for demanding not to be involved, and of her former colleagues, Cattrall said, “We’ve never been friends.”Then things took a dark turn when Parker expressed condolences for the recent death of Cattrall’s brother, to which Cattrall dismissed her comments and said, “You are not my family. You are not my friend,” adding that Parker was both “cruel” and a “hypocrite.” Third parties started to get involved when Andy Cohen spoke up in defense of Parker, and now Jason Lewis has been asked to weigh in. Not the drama you expected in 2018, but there you have it.