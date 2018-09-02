Kim Jong Un’s Sister Seemed Really Excited To Be At The Olympics

NBC aired their broadcast of the opening night of the Olympic games in Pyeongchang. But when cameras cut to North Korean leader Kim Jung-Un’s sister and representative, Kim Yo-jong – she seemed to be having a lot of feelings.

Yo-Jong, is one of the most powerful women in North Korea, and her presence marked a historic moment in diplomatic relations between North and South Korea. Her trip was also the first time a member of the Kim family has traveled to South Korea since the Korean war.

The Associated Press has theorized that the journey was designed to send a “fresher and warmer public image.”

Although Yo-Jong did flash occasional smiles, her feelings towards the U.S. and Vice President Mike Pence were pretty clear. Pence returned the sentiment by avoiding eye contact and refusing to stand for the Korean athletes. Diplomacy!

I don't think Kim Jong Un's Sister liked it when the American athletes came out... check out that nasty look! #PyeongChang2018 @NBCOlympics #KimNoLikeyUS pic.twitter.com/TKafETKmpW — EJ (@ejtowne) February 10, 2018