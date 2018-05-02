Kris Jenner Face-Planted at Chrissy Teigen’s Super Bowl Party

Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Evine

On Sunday afternoon, after nine months of secrecy, the Kardashians surprised many fans with the news Kylie Jenner just had a baby girl.

Then, later that afternoon, Kris Jenner stopped by Chrissy Teigen and Jon Legend’s Super Bowl party. And at some point in the evening, Jenner face-planted into a couch and fell into a wooden table.

She was fine, recovered with an ice pack, and Teigen and Jenner joked about it on Snapchat.

“If anyone’s in the market for a slightly-used table, the Kris Jenner actually just fell into it,” Teigen said, laughing. “It’s customized.”

Jenner joked: “Very extremely valuable right now. If anybody wants to make a bid on this, we’re willing to let it go.”

Jenner also pointed out an orangey makeup smudge she’d left on the couch. “Well, this is where I did a faceplant,” she said. “This is also very valuable.”

See photos from Teigen’s Snapchat story below:

Photo: Chrissy Teigen/Snapchat

Here’s site of Kris Jenner’s face plant with a “very valuable” makeup smudge.

Photo: Chrissy Teigen/Snapchat

And the “very extremely valuable” broken table is now “open to bids.”

Photo: Chrissy Teigen/Snapchat

And here’s Jenner, the indefatigable momager recovering with an ice pack.