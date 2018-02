Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment W

On Sunday, Kylie (and Kris!) Jenner upstaged the Super Bowl by revealing that the 20-year-old beauty mogul had given birth to a baby girl just a few days earlier. Since then, everyone’s been dying to know what she actually named the infant — and the most popular theory seemed to be “Butterfly” (or Posie). But on Tuesday, Jenner finally shared the name of the baby … and it’s … Stormi.

stormi 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Stormi, welcome to the Kardashian Klan!