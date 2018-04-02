Kylie Jenner Gives Birth to Healthy Baby Girl

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com

After months of being deliberately secretive about her pregnancy, Kylie Jenner just announced on Instagram that she gave birth to a “beautiful and healthy baby girl” this past Thursday. This is Jenner’s first child with Travis Scott.

In an Instagram post, she explains why she revealed so few details about her pregnancy: “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was on I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

She continued: “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

She also shared an 11-minute-long video titled, “To Our Daughter,” which is replete with tender moments between Jenner and Scott, documentation of hospital visits, and pictures of the baby bump she concealed so well.

Congrats, Momma!