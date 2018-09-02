L.L. Bean Has Changed Its Famous Lifetime Return Policy

Photo: John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

On Friday, a dark cloud descended upon New England and wherever else monogrammed backpacks and fleece zip-ups are widely purchased. Maine-based retailer L.L. Bean — which, as you may remember from this boycott explainer, does not stand for Linda Linda Bean — has announced that it is changing its famed lifetime return policy.

Now, per a letter posted on the company’s Facebook page, customers will only have a year from purchase to return items. “Increasingly, a small, but growing number of customers has been interpreting our guarantee well beyond its original intent,” the company wrote by way of explanation. “Some view it as a lifetime product replacement program, expecting refunds for heavily worn products used over many years. Others seek refunds for products that have been purchased through third parties, such as at yard sales.”

People had mixed reactions:

what is even the point of LL bean if i can't buy a backpack, wait seven years, and then return it??? — cale g weissman (@caleweissman) February 9, 2018

Already seeing "Millennials killed LL Bean's unlimited returns policy" tweets. — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) February 9, 2018

Good for @LLBean. It's sad so many customers took an improper advantage of this policy. This is why we can't have nice things. https://t.co/hVhtXT3UQv — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 9, 2018

Sorry. I don't want to live in a world where LL Bean tells me I can't return my first grade galoshes because they don't fit me now. I'm killing myself. — beth, not an alien (@bourgeoisalien) February 9, 2018

Lol my grandpa used to buy LL Bean stuff at Goodwill and have my Mom and I package it up and "return" it to LL Bean for a full refund. He had a million schemes like this. RIP to one of Grandpa's not-very-efficient-but-favorite-ways-to-pass-a-Sunday cons. pic.twitter.com/qbL6XexSKd — Meagan Fisher (@owltastic) February 9, 2018

In any case, feel free to pour out a duck boot filled with lobster chowder to mourn the end of an era.