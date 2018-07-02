Photo: Jason Jamal Nakleh/© 2017 Jason Jamal Nakleh

Rodin Olio Lusso, founded by the big-glasses-wearing and lipstick-obsessed stylist Linda Rodin, just came out with five new shades of lipstick to add to the luxury beauty brand’s existing makeup line. Rodin helped create the brand’s first round of lipsticks, but since she’s left the company, Rodin Olio Lusso has released more shades that would still be worthy of the woman who is rarely seen without a bright lip. Enthusiasm for lipstick runs in Rodin’s genes — her mom used to apply lipstick before changing out of her nightgown.

The new hues range from nude to brights. Among the shades are Arancia Adore (a pink coral), Berry Bacai (a muted berry-violet), Heavenly Hopp (a mauve nude), and Loving Lucy (a bright red reminiscent of Lucille Ball). The last shade, Pinky Winky is a berry-hued pink and likely named after Rodin’s dog who goes everywhere with her.

Like all Rodin Olio Lusso products, these lipsticks are flower- and plant-based. They’re made with the brand’s signature oil blend including jasmine, neroli, Vitamin C and E, apricot, argan, and meadowflower oil. The formula also contains rose and lavender wax, with a matte texture that isn’t dry and actually softens the lips. The lipsticks are housed in a lucite tube that would fit in on the mantle in Rodin’s eclectic home.

Rodin once told the Cut, “Imperfection is more beautiful.” So don’t worry if your lipstick application isn’t perfect. If that’s not your thing, use Rodin’s don’t-overthink-it technique: “I just put the lipstick on. I’ve never used a brush.” The brand does, however, suggest using the lip liners for longer wear. Berry Bacai and Loving Lucy pair well with Rodin’s Billie on the Bike and Red Hedy liners.

The lipsticks are available now on Rodin Olio Lusso’s website.

Photo: Jason Jamal Nakleh/© 2017 Jason Jamal Nakleh Lipstick Heavenly Hopp $38 at Nordstrom

Photo: Jason Jamal Nakleh/© 2017 Jason Jamal Nakleh Lipstick Arancia Adore $38 at Nordstrom

Photo: Jason Jamal Nakleh/© 2017 Jason Jamal Nakleh Lipstick Loving Lucy $38 at Nordstrom

Photo: Jason Jamal Nakleh/© 2017 Jason Jamal Nakleh Lipstick Pinky Winky $38 at Nordstrom

Photo: Jason Jamal Nakleh/© 2017 Jason Jamal Nakleh Lipstick Berry Baci $38 at Nordstrom

