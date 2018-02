The Latest on the Cut

Christie Brinkley Says Trump Hit on Her While He Was Married to Ivana

And Brinkley was with Billy Joel.

9:14 p.m.

Lindsay Lohan Tries to Punch Up One of Her Favorite Mean Girls Quotes

If anything, Sears is a funnier reference now.

8:33 p.m.

Kris Jenner Face-Planted at Chrissy Teigen’s Super Bowl Party

And left a “very valuable” makeup stain on Teigen’s couch.

6:57 p.m.

Are You There God It’s Me Michele?

Michele Bachmann didn’t “get a sense from the Lord” she should run for Al Franken’s Senate vacated seat.

6:39 p.m.

At WNYC, an Uncertain Path Out of Scandal

The radio institution tolerated harassment and bullying for years. Now, its CEO must satisfy angry staffers without sliding into an overzealous panic.

5:39 p.m.

Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen Have Split Up

Silverman said they “consciously uncoupled” over Christmas.

5:38 p.m.

Uma Thurman Blames Harvey Weinstein, CAA for Kill Bill Crash

“They lied, destroyed evidence, and continue to lie about the permanent harm they caused and then chose to suppress.”

5:30 p.m.

Warning: You’re Going to Want to Caress These Paintings

Victoria Gitman: Takitsch closes at Garth Greenan Gallery on February 17

5:27 p.m.

Margaret Atwood Understands the Power and Luxury of a Good Face Cream

But which one?

5:11 p.m.

Everything You Can Do to Prevent Keto Flu

An expert’s favorite inoculation hacks.

5:01 p.m.

The Inevitable Harry & MeghanLifetime Movie Has Found Its Harry and Meghan

You never know, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser could marry royals one day too.

4:56 p.m.

Here’s Another Moisturizer That Will Keep You Hydrated for 3 Days Straight

Thank you, Glam Glow.

4:34 p.m.

Grumpy Billionaire Embroiled in Tax Battle Over Pooping Geese

Tom Golisano is refusing to pay his $90,000 school tax until these geese get off his lawn.

3:58 p.m.

Human Couple Extremely Comfortable Showing Affection

How regular for them.

3:54 p.m.

Here’s an Interesting Theory About Why That Bachelor Contestant Was Missing

Posited by Kelly Ripa in an interview with Arie.

3:50 p.m.

16 Ways to Become a Skin-Care Expert

Based on ten years of reporting on the subject.

3:07 p.m.

Here’s What George Clooney Got Amal for Her Birthday

The couple celebrated Amal’s 40th.

2:58 p.m.

How to Wear Glittery Eye Shadow Like an Adult

Playing with Pat McGrath’s new ‘Decadence’ palette.

2:26 p.m.

Jennifer Lawrence Takes Over Plane Loudspeaker for Eagles Chant

“This is not the pilot speaking. This is Jennifer Lawrence.”

2:17 p.m.

7 Quotes From New Nassar Accusers Ahead of His Sentencing

“You manipulated me and my entire family. How dare you?”